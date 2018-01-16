Swansea City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Wolves 0-0 Swansea

Swansea will make changes to face Wolves with new manager Carlos Carvalhal making it clear that Premier League safety takes priority for his squad.

Defender Mike van der Hoorn and striker Tammy Abraham (hip) are out.

Wolves are 10 points clear in the Championship and have defender Danny Batth back from suspension.

Ruben Vinagre remains banned after being sent off in the first tie between the sides at Molineux which ended 0-0.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo could rest Romain Saiss, Leo Bonatini and Diogo Jota.

The winners of the tie will face Notts County in round four.

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal:

"Yes, for sure, I will make changes. Our main competition is the Premier League.

"We respect the cup, we respect Wolves, but we need to play players who are coming back from injuries, we must see the players and give them a chance also to play, so it's natural that we will make changes on Wednesday.

"If you have two games in 20 days and see the players in the games, you will be more clear about the situation, of course.

"This is normal. We will try to see all the players and try to give all the players a chance to play and also to progress them."

