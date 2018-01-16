Swansea City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- From the section FA Cup
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
Swansea will make changes to face Wolves with new manager Carlos Carvalhal making it clear that Premier League safety takes priority for his squad.
Defender Mike van der Hoorn and striker Tammy Abraham (hip) are out.
Wolves are 10 points clear in the Championship and have defender Danny Batth back from suspension.
Ruben Vinagre remains banned after being sent off in the first tie between the sides at Molineux which ended 0-0.
Boss Nuno Espirito Santo could rest Romain Saiss, Leo Bonatini and Diogo Jota.
The winners of the tie will face Notts County in round four.
Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal:
"Yes, for sure, I will make changes. Our main competition is the Premier League.
"We respect the cup, we respect Wolves, but we need to play players who are coming back from injuries, we must see the players and give them a chance also to play, so it's natural that we will make changes on Wednesday.
"If you have two games in 20 days and see the players in the games, you will be more clear about the situation, of course.
"This is normal. We will try to see all the players and try to give all the players a chance to play and also to progress them."
Match stats
- Swansea have won just one of their last 12 meetings with Wolves in all competitions (drew five, lost six), with the last three meetings all ending in draws.
- This is the second FA Cup match between the sides in which Swansea will host - Wolves battered the Swans 4-0 in the previous tie back in 1938.
- Swansea have lost three of their last four FA Cup replays in which they have been the higher ranked side (lost one), losing last time out when in League One to Non-League Havant & Waterlooville in 2008 (4-2).
- Wolves have been eliminated in four of their last five FA Cup replays, including each of the last three. In fact, they have not progressed away from home in an FA Cup replay since beating Oldham in the 2007 competition.