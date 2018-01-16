Wigan Athletic v Bournemouth
-
- From the section FA Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has confirmed he will not risk Joshua King and Junior Stanislas for their FA Cup replay against League One leaders Wigan Athletic.
The pair have returned to training but will not feature, with Tyrone Mings and Jermain Defoe also remaining sidelined with long-term injuries.
Wigan will be without new signing James Vaughan as the striker is cup-tied having made a substitute appearance for Sunderland against Middlesbrough in the third round.
Forward Jamie Walker is unlikely to feature despite another of Wigan's new signings returning to training earlier than expected following a knee injury, while Shaun MacDonald remains sidelined.
Wigan assistant manager Leam Richardson: "It will be a very similar game to the first one; I don't think there's an outright favourite - it will be two teams wanting to progress.
"They've had a great win on Sunday (against Arsenal) and they will be looking at their game on Saturday as we will, but first and foremost they will be looking at us as we will be them.
"We learned Bournemouth are a good team, well structured, full of pace, (but) our lads can handle the ball and progress well like they have been all year. It was always going to be a good game on paper, with two footballing sides who hopefully try and hurt each other on the day."
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "It will be a case of making the right decision in terms of who we can feel can go again, who we feel may need a rest and giving an opportunity to players and trying to find the right balance between making sure we are strong enough to go through as that it the ultimate aim.
"Certainty momentum, especially positive momentum is a hard thing to get in the Premier League but we are desperate to continue that and keep the good form we are in. But we have to make the right decisions for the team and the individuals concerned, but of course we want to go through and I will make that very clear."
Match stats
- Wigan have only lost one of their last 12 meetings at home to Bournemouth in all competitions, but that defeat did come in their most recent meeting at the DW Stadium in 2015.
- The Cherries have not won back-to-back games away to Wigan since a run of three straight victories between 1982 and 1985.
- The Latics have progressed from each of their last three FA Cup replays, having already needed a replay in the last round against Non-League AFC Fylde.
- Bournemouth, on the other hand, have lost each of their last three FA Cup replays, including losing at home to Wigan in their last FA Cup third-round replay in 2013, thanks to a Mauro Boselli winner in a 1-0 win.