Scottish Gossip: VAR for Scottish Cup, Celtic, Hearts, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The SFA are set to introduce video assistant referees for the latter stages of the Scottish Cup next season. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers fears constant speculation over the future of Moussa Dembele could scramble his star striker's head. (Sun)

Hearts manager Craig Levein slams the "unfair" two-match ban on striker Kyle Lafferty - after the club failed to overturn his red card against Aberdeen. (Sun)

Jamie Walker, who has just completed a move to Wigan, is good enough to earn Scotland caps, says former Hearts team-mate Don Cowie. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Progress in Europe next season must be Rangers' aim, says new loan arrival Jamie Murphy. (Scotsman)

New Rangers assistant coach Jimmy Nicholl says it would be "brilliant" if Scotland target Michael O'Neill committed his future to Northern Ireland after fearing he would be stepping down as manager following their failure to reach the World Cup. (Herald)

O'Neill is mulling over the offer of a lucrative contract extension from Northern Ireland

Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty believes his side's warm weather training camp in Dubai will ensure they aren't caught cold by St Mirren in the Scottish Cup. (Press & Journal)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers received a complimentary text message from Philippe Coutinho, a player he signed for Liverpool, as the Brazilian was completing his £142m move Barcelona. (Daily Record)

Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday opens up on his terrible loan experience in Azerbaijan and admits he knew it was a mistake after one week. (Daily Record)

Despite lasting just six months at Rangers before returning to Mexico on loan, Carlos Pena insists his time at Ibrox was a success. (Times, print edition)

Hibs skipper David Gray insists there is no reason to believe the Easter Road side can't repeat their Hampden heroics of 2016 by lifting the Scottish Cup again this season. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Rangers players Kevin Thomson and Gregory Vignal have rejoined the Ibrox club as part of the youth coaching staff. (Scotsman)

Celtic's Europa League opponents, Zenit St Petersburg, could be on the hunt for a new boss as Roberto Mancini admits interest in taking on the Italy job. (Sun)

Ex-Scotland manager Alex McLeish and former Rangers director Donald Muir team up in a bid to take over Charlton Athletic. (Daily Record)

OTHER SPORT

Edinburgh scrum-half Nathan Fowles views the upcoming Challenge Cup double-header with Stade Francais as an "audition for the national squad". (Daily Express, print edition)

"I certainly didn't expect to play in every game apart from one at this stage of the season," says Ruardidh Jackson, who is revelling in his return to Pro14 pacesetters Glasgow Warriors. (Daily Mail)

Catriona Matthew, the European captain, reckons there is nothing to stop current women's amateur world number one Leona Maguire from appearing on her radar for the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles. (Scotsman)