Quique Sanchez Flores: Stoke interested in ex-Watford boss

Flores led Watford to 13th in the Premier League in 2015-16, his only season as their manager

Quique Sanchez Flores is under consideration to succeed Mark Hughes as manager of Stoke City.

The former Watford manager, 52, is currently in charge of Espanyol and BBC Sport understands he is one of several candidates Stoke are looking at.

Flores is under contract with the Spanish La Liga side until 2019.

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill is expected to hold talks with Stoke and is yet to sign a new deal with the Football Association of Ireland.

In theory he could combine the Republic of Ireland and Stoke jobs, if given permission by the FAI.

Stoke are still hoping to have Hughes' successor in place in time for their game against Manchester United on 15 January.

They are in the relegation zone after winning just one of their past five Premier League games.