Neil Warnock: FA Cup draw adds edge to Mansfield replay, says Cardiff boss

There was a modest crowd for the FA Cup game between Cardiff and Mansfield at the Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock expects the prospect of playing Manchester City to make the FA Cup replay against Mansfield an "old fashioned Cup tie".

The Bluebirds face Mansfield on Tuesday, 16 January after a 0-0 draw in front of 6,378 in Cardiff.

But Warnock says interest will increase with the winners playing the Premier League leaders in the fourth round.

"They are probably the best team in the world at the moment so it's fabulous for Mansfield and ourselves," he said.

"I think it makes for a better second game anyhow with so much at stake.

"There'll be a great atmosphere - no disrespect to our fans, but 6,000 in our stadium was really a low-key afternoon atmosphere-wise.

"At Mansfield our fans will make themselves heard and Mansfield will probably fill their side so it should be a good old-fashioned FA Cup tie."

Warnock would like to pit himself against Pep Guardiola's runaway Premiership leaders, and will name as "strong a team as I can" against Mansfield.

Hoping to sign players

However, he is wrestling with a long injury list, but remains hopeful of signing at least one player before Cardiff face Sunderland in the championship on Saturday.

"We might have one in, I'd like to think we can get two in," he tod BBC Wales Sport.

"In the transfer window it's amazing how long these things take. It's not an ideal scenario getting players in January - I might not have anyone in.

"I'm looking for strikers, players who can play in the Championship and will consider anyone we think we can do a job."

Mansfield v Cardiff City will be live on BBC Radio Wales on Tuesday, 16 January (19:45 GMT)