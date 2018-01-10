Guernsey FC's poor run continues after 4-0 loss at Sittingbourne

Ben Coulter made his first start for Guernsey FC since November 2012

Guernsey FC's poor run went on as they lost 4-0 away at Sittingbourne.

Dominic Heaume's 13th-minute own goal was followed by a second shortly after, with the Green Lions three behind 10 minutes before the break.

The fourth followed shortly after half time to leave Guernsey in 20th place in Isthmian League Division One South.

"The first three goals were awful, they were all our mistakes and that kills us," Guernsey FC midfielder Ben Coulter told BBC Radio Guernsey.

The loss extended Guernsey's winless run to six matches, which includes five defeats and seen Tony Vance's side concede 20 goals while scoring just three.

Former Guernsey Under-21 captain Coulter made his first start having returned to the side as a substitute on Saturday, more than five years after leaving the island.

"I've just come back and played two games and we lose 5-0 and 4-0, so for me I'm learning again," he added.

"We've got a lot of work to do, that's for sure, but it's not nice, no-one likes losing.

"There are a few things we need to work on as a group to get better results away from home."