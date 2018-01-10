Alexis Sanchez would add to Manchester City team - Kevin de Bruyne

Alexis Sanchez has scored eight goals in 21 appearances for Arsenal this season

Alexis Sanchez would "add something to the team" should he join Manchester City from Arsenal this month, says City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

Arsenal accepted a £60m bid from City for the Chile forward, 29, on deadline day in August, but the deal collapsed.

City planned to sign Sanchez for free when his contract expired in the summer but Gabriel Jesus' two-month absence with a knee injury may expedite a deal.

"If he comes, he will add something to the team," said the Belgium playmaker.

"He is a very good player," added the 26-year-old. "Obviously we will see what happens."

Neither City or Arsenal have commented on a potential January move but De Bruyne spoke about the striker after Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg win over Bristol City.

Sanchez would not be able to play for City in the Carabao Cup as he played against Doncaster for the Gunners earlier in the season, but he is not cup-tied for the FA Cup and could also be added to Pep Guardiola's Champions League squad.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are understood to be pursuing an interest in Bordeaux's Malcom as a replacement.