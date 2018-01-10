Jake Livermore: West Brom player will not face action over West Ham altercation

Jake Livermore has made 20 Premier League appearances for West Brom this season

West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore will not face Football Association disciplinary action for confronting a West Ham fan who reportedly commented about the death of his infant son.

The England player has been reminded of his responsibilities by the FA.

It is thought this relates to ensuring the 28-year-old's safety and that of other fans by not going into a crowd.

He was involved in an angry exchange after being substituted in his side's 2-1 loss at West Ham on 2 January.

Livermore and his partner lost their newborn son Jake Jr in May 2014.

West Brom offered their "total support" to the former Tottenham and Hull City player and sent their observations to the FA.

West Ham are investigating the incident and said they have identified the supporter, who they say was spoken to by staff and removed from the stadium.

Livermore tested positive for cocaine while at Hull in May 2015, almost a year after his son's death, and the FA decided not to ban him because of "the unique nature of circumstances" involved.

In August 2016 he told BBC Sport: "It was a young human being who got lost in circumstances and didn't know how to react."