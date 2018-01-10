Luke Ayling: Leeds United full-back out for the rest of the season

Luke Ayling joined Leeds from Bristol City in August 2016

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling has been ruled out for the rest of the season after having ankle surgery.

The 26-year-old suffered an injury in the 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day.

The former Bristol City player made 30 appearances in all competitions for Thomas Christensen's side this season.

Meanwhile, the Elland Road side are closing in on a deal to sign Club Brugge left-back Laurens de Bock, 25, BBC Radio Leeds understands.