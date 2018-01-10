England to play Nigeria and Costa Rica ahead of World Cup

England last played a game in Yorkshire in 2002 when they lost 2-1 to Italy at Elland Road

England will play Nigeria at Wembley and Costa Rica at Elland Road in their final friendly matches ahead of this summer's World Cup.

Nigeria will visit on 2 June while England will face Costa Rica at Leeds United's ground on 7 June.

England's first match at the World Cup is against Tunisia on 18 June.

Gareth Southgate's side also face Costa Rica's central American neighbours Panama in Russia, with Belgium completing Group G.

The England manager said: "We're going into a World Cup where we will play African and Central American opposition, so we get that with the games against Nigeria and Costa Rica, but it's not just about the games we've got in the group but hopefully beyond that as well.

"We want to expose the team to different styles and different experiences."

"All of the feedback from the team before Euro 2016 was really positive, the players enjoyed it and it was definitely well received by the public," added Southgate.

"It's nice when we have an opportunity to take the team on the road."

Before games against Nigeria and Costa Rica, England will play Netherlands and Italy in March.