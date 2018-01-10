Chrysovalantis Kozoronis: Hamilton Academical sign Greek midfielder

From the section

Hamilton manager Martin Canning has also ended defender Georgios Sarris' spell at the club

Hamilton manager Martin Canning has made Greek midfielder Chrysovalantis Kozoronis his first signing of the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has signed an 18-month deal after leaving Greek Superleague side PAS Giannina as a free agent.

A defensive midfielder, Kozoronis started his career at Ergotelis, before moving to Giannina in 2015.

He joins compatriot Ioannis Skondras at Hamilton, but fellow Greek defender Georgios Sarris has left the club.

The Accies board were reportedly unhappy with Sarris' conduct immediately after the 1-0 loss to Partick Thistle at Firhill last month.

Skondras, meanwhile, is currently facing a Scottish FA charge of excessive misconduct following angry confrontations with opposition players and match officials at the end of a win over Ross County last month.

His disciplinary hearing is on Thursday, 11 January, at Hampden.