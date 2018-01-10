Partick Thistle: Jordan Turnbull recalled from loan by Coventry City

Jordan Turnbull made 21 appearances during his loan spell at Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle defender Jordan Turnbull has returned to England after Coventry City cut short his loan deal.

The 23-year-old has been recalled to allow Coventry to sell him permanently during the January transfer window.

Turnbull made 21 appearances for Partick, who are currently second bottom of the Premiership.

"The recall is with immediate effect, with a view to Jordan making a permanent transfer elsewhere," said Coventry in a statement.

Turnbull signed a three-year deal with Coventry in August 2016, but after the club was relegated to League Two he moved to Partick on loan.

A former England Under-20 cap, be was a graduate of Southampton's youth academy and spent two seasons on loan at Swindon Town before leaving St Mary's Stadium.

Partick have yet to make any signings in the January transfer window, although midfielder Gary Fraser extended his contract until the end of this campaign.

Teenage goalkeeper Jack Livesey received international clearance to complete his move to Burton Albion on a three-year contract.