Nacho Novo: Former Rangers striker 'in great spirits' after heart procedure

Morton were the fourth and final Scottish club of Nacho Novo's senior career

Nacho Novo is in "great spirits" as he continues to recover from a suspected heart attack, according to his girlfriend Stephanie Heaney.

The former Rangers striker, 38, was taken ill and had a heart procedure after playing at a tournament for Rangers Legends in Berlin on Saturday.

"Nacho is in great spirits," said Ms Heaney, who is with Novo in Germany.

"He is eating and drinking and now needs plenty of rest and physiotherapy in preparation to go home to Scotland."

Staff at the bar Novo owns in Glasgow announced on Tuesday that the Spaniard was out of intensive care and "looking much better".

Ms Heaney added: "I would like to thank all the doctors and staff at the hospital who have taken great care of Nacho.

"And a big thank you to all the well wishers and fans who have been in touch to offer their support.

"Nacho now needs rest and privacy to help his recovery but we are so grateful for the messages, they have really lifted his spirits."

Novo won seven medals in six years at Rangers, including three league titles.

He also had spells in Scotland with Raith Rovers, Dundee and Greenock Morton.

Rangers tweeted: "Everyone at #RangersFC sends their best wishes to Nacho Novo as he continues to recover in Berlin."

Novo also lists Sporting Gijon, Legia Warsaw, Carlisle United, Carolina Railhawks and Glentoran among his former clubs.