Ryan Yates: Scunthorpe United set to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder

Ryan Yates (right) has played 25 of Notts County's 26 league games this season

Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates is set to end his loan spell with Notts County and join League One side Scunthorpe United for the rest of the season, reports BBC Radio Nottingham.

The 20-year-old joined League Two Notts on a season-long loan from their Championship neighbours in August.

But the midfielder has been recalled early so he can play at a higher level.

Yates has scored six goals in 29 appearances, helping the Magpies to second in the League Two table.

He has also scored two goals in the club's run to the third round of the FA Cup.

