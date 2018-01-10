Lee Evans and James Wilson: Sheffield United sign midfielder and striker

Lee Evans made his international debut for Wales against Panama last November

Sheffield United have signed Wolves midfielder Lee Evans for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year deal and Manchester United striker James Wilson on loan until the end of the season.

Evans, 23, spent the first half of the campaign on loan with League One side Wigan, scoring three times in 24 games.

Wilson, 22, has not played a senior game since a serious knee injury picked up while with Derby in October 2016.

Both players could feature against city rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

According to the terms of his transfer to Wolves from Newport in 2013, the Welsh side will receive 15% of Evans' fee, which is reported to be £750,000.

