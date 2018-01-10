Clyde's Ally Love charged by Scottish FA for alleged racism

Ally Love has made two appearances for Clyde since joining the club from Brechin City

Clyde's Ally Love has been charged with excessive misconduct by the Scottish FA after allegedly making racist comments to Annan Athletic's Rabin Omar.

Love was making his first appearance for Clyde in the 0-0 draw on 2 January, and remarks made during the game were reported to the referee, Scott Millar.

Both League Two clubs submitted statements to the SFA before compliance officer Tony McGlennan charged Love.

Love faces a ban of between four to 16 games if found guilty.

A disciplinary hearing has been arranged for 1 February, with the player yet to respond to the charge.

The 26-year-old winger allegedly made repeated and varied racist comments to Omar that were overheard by other players on the pitch.

"The club is co-operating fully with the SFA, in addition to conducting its own internal review," said Clyde in a statement. "The club will be making no further comment at this stage."

Celtic winger Aleksandar Tonev received a seven-game ban after being found guilty of racially abusing Aberdeen's Shay Logan in 2014.