Celtic: Patrick Roberts steps up recovery from hamstring injury

Celtic's on-loan winger Patrick Roberts wants to "finish the season strongly" as he continues his injury rehabilitation.

The 20-year-old has joined his team-mates at the club's winter training camp in Dubai as he bids to recover from a hamstring problem.

Roberts initially returned to his parent club Manchester City for treatment, but is now back with Celtic.

"It's been good to be outside running," Roberts told CelticTV.

"That was the main objective for me - to get back running while I was out here. I've been working hard in the gym over the past five or six weeks."

Roberts has been restricted to 12 appearances for Celtic since returning to the club for a second loan spell during the summer.

He damaged his hamstring during the 1-1 draw with Motherwell at Fir Park on 29 November, but hopes to return to first-team duty as Celtic pursue a second consecutive domestic treble.

"I finished [the season] quite well last year, so that's the main objective again," Roberts added.

"I've had a tough season with injuries and it's about getting right and finishing as strongly as I can.

"Obviously, with the team as well, we want to get as many points as we can and win as many trophies as we can."