Oldham Athletic 4-2 Leicester City U21

Craig Davies has scored 13 goals for Oldham Athletic so far this season

Oldham Athletic beat Leicester City Under-21s in a six-goal thriller to reach the EFL Trophy quarter-finals.

The visitors went ahead when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's shot was fumbled by Johny Placide and Josh Knight netted.

Craig Davies levelled with a close-range finish before doubling his tally from the spot when Connor Wood handled.

Ahmed Musa equalised from Harvey Barnes' lay-off but Anthony Gerrard's strike and Tope Obadeyi's header gave the hosts a hard-fought victory.

The last-16 tie had been due to take place on Tuesday, 9 January but was rearranged because of a frozen pitch at Boundary Park.

Richie Wellens' side will now go on to face Shrewsbury Town at the New Meadow in the next stage of the competition on Tuesday, 23 January.