Conrad Balatoni: Torquay United sign ex-Falkirk and Partick centre-back

Conrad Balatoni has played all his career in Scotland, making more than 200 league appearances

National League side Torquay United have signed former Partick Thistle and Falkirk defender Conrad Balatoni.

The Leeds-born 26-year-old was a free agent having left Scottish Championship side Falkirk after his short-term deal expired in January.

Balatoni began his career with Hearts, but never played for the first team.

He initially joined Partick on loan in August 2010 before signing in 2012, and helped the club win promotion to the Premier League in 2013.

Balatoni also played for Kilmarnock and Ayr before joining Falkirk.

