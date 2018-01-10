Spanish Copa del Rey - 2nd Leg
Real Madrid2Numancia2

Real Madrid 2-2 Numancia (5-2 agg)

Numancia
Numancia are challenging for promotion to La Liga

Real Madrid reached the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, but drew the second leg against lower league opposition for the second round in a row.

Real won the first leg 3-0 against second-tier Numancia, and made 10 changes for Wednesday's home meeting.

Lucas Vazquez put Madrid in front with a header, but Guillermo levelled from a counter-attack.

Vazquez scored a second from close range before Guillermo equalised again - this time with a header.

The minnows had Dani Calvo sent off late on for two bookings.

Real, who have not won the competition since 2014, also drew 2-2 in the second leg against Fuenlabrada of the third tier in the last round, having won the first game 2-0.

Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Alaves and Leganes are also in the last eight. Barcelona and Celta Vigo, who drew 1-1 in the first game, meet at the Nou Camp on Thursday (20:30 GMT).

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 13Casilla
  • 2CarvajalSubstituted forHakimiat 45'minutes
  • 3Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 15Hernández
  • 18Llorente
  • 23Kovacic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 20AsensioSubstituted forIscoat 63'minutes
  • 24Ceballos Fernández
  • 21MayoralSubstituted forCasemiroat 77'minutesBooked at 87mins

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 8Kroos
  • 14Casemiro
  • 19Hakimi
  • 22Isco
  • 27Tejero
  • 32Rodríguez

Numancia

  • 1Mohamedi
  • 17MedinaSubstituted forEtxeberriaat 72'minutes
  • 5Calvo SanrománBooked at 90mins
  • 4Elgezabal
  • 2García
  • 22Larrea
  • 18SierraBooked at 18mins
  • 11Sánchez Romo
  • 23Nieto Vela
  • 21MateuSubstituted forMillaat 66'minutes
  • 9MarínSubstituted forFernández Hierroat 41'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Pérez
  • 8Escassi
  • 12Milla
  • 13Fernández Abarisketa
  • 15Etxeberria
  • 16Gutiérrez
  • 19Fernández Hierro
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero
Attendance:
37,553

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamNumancia
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away11

