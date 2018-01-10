Real Madrid 2-2 Numancia (5-2 agg)

Numancia are challenging for promotion to La Liga

Real Madrid reached the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, but drew the second leg against lower league opposition for the second round in a row.

Real won the first leg 3-0 against second-tier Numancia, and made 10 changes for Wednesday's home meeting.

Lucas Vazquez put Madrid in front with a header, but Guillermo levelled from a counter-attack.

Vazquez scored a second from close range before Guillermo equalised again - this time with a header.

The minnows had Dani Calvo sent off late on for two bookings.

Real, who have not won the competition since 2014, also drew 2-2 in the second leg against Fuenlabrada of the third tier in the last round, having won the first game 2-0.

Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Alaves and Leganes are also in the last eight. Barcelona and Celta Vigo, who drew 1-1 in the first game, meet at the Nou Camp on Thursday (20:30 GMT).