Real Madrid 2-2 Numancia (5-2 agg)
Real Madrid reached the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, but drew the second leg against lower league opposition for the second round in a row.
Real won the first leg 3-0 against second-tier Numancia, and made 10 changes for Wednesday's home meeting.
Lucas Vazquez put Madrid in front with a header, but Guillermo levelled from a counter-attack.
Vazquez scored a second from close range before Guillermo equalised again - this time with a header.
The minnows had Dani Calvo sent off late on for two bookings.
Real, who have not won the competition since 2014, also drew 2-2 in the second leg against Fuenlabrada of the third tier in the last round, having won the first game 2-0.
Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Alaves and Leganes are also in the last eight. Barcelona and Celta Vigo, who drew 1-1 in the first game, meet at the Nou Camp on Thursday (20:30 GMT).
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 13Casilla
- 2CarvajalSubstituted forHakimiat 45'minutes
- 3Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 15Hernández
- 18Llorente
- 23Kovacic
- 17Vázquez
- 20AsensioSubstituted forIscoat 63'minutes
- 24Ceballos Fernández
- 21MayoralSubstituted forCasemiroat 77'minutesBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 8Kroos
- 14Casemiro
- 19Hakimi
- 22Isco
- 27Tejero
- 32Rodríguez
Numancia
- 1Mohamedi
- 17MedinaSubstituted forEtxeberriaat 72'minutes
- 5Calvo SanrománBooked at 90mins
- 4Elgezabal
- 2García
- 22Larrea
- 18SierraBooked at 18mins
- 11Sánchez Romo
- 23Nieto Vela
- 21MateuSubstituted forMillaat 66'minutes
- 9MarínSubstituted forFernández Hierroat 41'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Pérez
- 8Escassi
- 12Milla
- 13Fernández Abarisketa
- 15Etxeberria
- 16Gutiérrez
- 19Fernández Hierro
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
- Attendance:
- 37,553
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away11