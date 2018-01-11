Ben Coulter: Guernsey FC midfielder says he needs time to find form

Ben Coulter made his first start for Guernsey FC since November 2012 on Tuesday

Returning Guernsey FC midfielder Ben Coulter says it will take time for him to be back to his best.

The ex-Guernsey Under-21 captain returned last week after more than five years away from the island.

But his comeback has not seen an upturn in results, with a 5-0 defeat at Phoenix Sports and a 4-0 loss at Sittingbourne in his first two games.

"I'm still nowhere near where I need to be, and I know that and I'm going to work," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"I don't want to let anyone down, I know what level I'm at, but hopefully in a few weeks if I get more and more minutes I should be OK."