Alex McCarthy: Southampton goalkeeper hopes to maintain first-choice spot

Alex McCarthy made his Premier League debut for Southampton against Manchester United last month

Alex McCarthy hopes a run of clean sheets can help turn around his and Southampton's fortunes.

McCarthy, 28, has displaced Fraser Forster as first-choice goalkeeper with two clean sheets in three matches.

But Saints are without a league win since November as they prepare to face out-of-form Watford on Saturday.

"As the games go by, the players are picking up confidence," McCarthy told BBC Radio Solent. "We're working hard to get ourselves out of this position."

Patience has had to be a virtue for former QPR and Crystal Palace keeper McCarthy before making his first-team Premier League debut for Southampton.

A spell of injuries since his move to St Mary's in August 2016 have limited his chances to cup competitions.

"The medical staff have been excellent here," he revealed. "I'm also close to my family, which has help focus the mind and keep my head down.

"It's frustrating being injured, but it's such a reward when you get back out there playing."

Having kept Manchester United at bay at Old Trafford last month, McCarthy kept a clean sheet against Fulham to help his team-mates to a welcome FA Cup third-round win.

The former Reading trainee is enjoying settling into the style of play under Mauricio Pellegrino.

"The manager wants us to be able to play out from the back, to be a sweeper-keeper, so you have to be good with your feet," he said.

"I've been working hard on that over the past year and I'm happy with where I am at the moment."