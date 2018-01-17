Tom McHale: Truro City can still win National League South title

Tom McHale has been an ever-present in goal for Truro City this season

Truro City goalkeeper Tom McHale believes the club can still win the National League South title.

They are six points behind leaders Dartford after the postponement of last Saturday's game against Concord Rangers, but with a game in hand.

McHale told BBC Radio Cornwall: "I don't think (we'll be left behind in the title race), results have proven this season anyone can beat anyone.

"We're just going into every game taking it as it is."

The Cornish side are fifth in the table after winning just twice in their last seven league fixtures, and travel to bottom club Whitehawk on Saturday.

"We know the 17 games we've got left (this season) are all a cup final for us." added McHale.

"We're not going to get ahead of ourselves, but we're also not going to let ourselves get left behind."