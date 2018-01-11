Tom Lockyer: Bristol Rovers and Wales defender signs new contract

Tom Lockyer made his Wales debut as a second half substitute against Panama

Bristol Rovers captain Tom Lockyer has signed a new undisclosed-length deal with the League One side.

The 23-year-old centre-back has made 200 league appearances for the club since his debut in 2013 and won his first senior Wales cap in November.

He joined Rovers in 2011 and has helped them climb from the National League to England's third tier.

"I am delighted that Tom has agreed to extend his stay with the club," said manager Darrell Clarke.