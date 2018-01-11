Matty Virtue: Liverpool midfielder joins Notts County

Midfielder Matty Virtue is yet to make a first-team appearance for Liverpool

Notts County have signed midfielder Matty Virtue from Liverpool on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League club but is an under-23 regular.

"It's a massive opportunity for me," he said. "It's my first loan move - I've needed to come out and get games.

"Coming to work with Kevin Nolan was a huge pull. I want to be a goalscoring midfielder and I think I can learn and progress a lot under him."

