Falkirk take Ryan Blair back on loan from Swansea City

Blair joins a Falkirk side sitting in the relegation play-off spot in the Championship

Ryan Blair has returned to Falkirk on loan from Swansea City for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old midfielder moved to the English Premier League club in January 2016 after just 15 appearances for the Bairns.

"He has developed really well with Swansea and will provide us with a different option in midfield," manager Paul Hartley told the Falkirk website.

"It will be a natural transition for him coming back into the club."