Moyes wants West Ham playing like Tottenham and Chelsea in the future

West Ham have lost one of their last eight Premier League matches under David Moyes' management

West Ham manager David Moyes says he wants his side to play "like Tottenham, like Chelsea" if he remains in charge beyond the end of this season.

Moyes, 54, has guided the side out of the relegation zone and up to 15th place in the Premier League since he was appointed in November.

He signed a short-term contract following the sacking of Slaven Bilic.

"I've got an idea in my head how I want it to look," Moyes told the BBC's Football Focus.

"I want us to go to those teams and say, 'we're having a game with you and we're going to see if we can beat you'," added Moyes.

"At the moment, we just don't have the same level of quality of players as those teams do, but I'm saying that for probably every other team bar the top six or seven in the Premier League."

The former Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland manager lost three of his first four games in charge as he got to grips with his new side.

However, since the start of December, Moyes has led the side to a win over Chelsea, draws against Arsenal and Tottenham and a narrow defeat at Manchester City.

West Ham have lost once in their last eight Premier League games.

Will West Ham do any transfer business in January?

The January transfer window gives them an opportunity to strengthen and it has also been reported they would be happy to sell striker Javier Hernandez.

Moyes admits he does not know how busy he will be this month.

He said: "We'd like to add to it if we can but I want to try to get the right type of players. I want to try to help West Ham prepare now and also have that vision when I lift my eyes a little bit higher up.

"I want to look a wee bit further forward and what we should be trying to get.

"When you start doing that, it doesn't make it quite as easy a decision as saying 'let's get somebody for today' because we also need it for tomorrow as well."

