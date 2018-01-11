Jordan Turnbull: Northampton Town sign Coventry City defender
League One side Northampton Town have signed defender Jordan Turnbull from Coventry City on a two-and-a-half-year deal, initially on a free transfer.
The 23-year-old centre-back returned from a loan spell with Scottish Premier League side Partick Thistle on Wednesday to complete the transfer.
He boosts the Cobblers' options with Aaron Pierre out until mid-April.
"The last couple of days it's come about and we've made it happen really quickly," Turnbull said.
He told BBC Radio Northampton: "The manager (Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink) ringing up and asking for me was a massive bonus and something that really drove me to come here."
