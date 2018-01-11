Jordan Green: Yeovil Town winger signs new deal at Huish Park

Jordan Green
Jordan Green had spells on loan at Leyton Orient and Newport before joining Yeovil

Winger Jordan Green has signed a new contract with Yeovil Town, keeping him at Huish Park until at least 2019.

The 22-year-old, who started his career with Bournemouth, has scored three times in 25 appearances this season.

Green scored the second goal in Yeovil's win over Bradford on 6 January, securing a fourth-round home tie against Manchester United, which is to be broadcast live on BBC One.

"I've loved every minute of it so far," Green told the club website.

