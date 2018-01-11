Steve Sidwell: Brighton midfielder sidelined with ankle injury

Steve Sidwell made 34 league appearances last season as the Seagulls returned to the top flight after a 34-year absence

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Steve Sidwell could miss the rest of the season after sustaining an ankle injury during training.

The 35-year-old has not featured for the Premier League club this season because of a long-term back injury.

Seagulls boss Chris Hughton said the ex-Reading, Chelsea and Fulham player could be missing for a "few months".

"We have been without him for the season so far but with any player, it is always a blow," he said.

The news about Sidwell's absence comes two days after on-loan forward Izzy Brown was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with knee ligament damage.

The 21-year-old has returned to parent club Chelsea for treatment.

Albion 'not close' to signings

Brighton are 12th in the table, three points above the relegation zone, in their first season in the top flight since 1982-83.

Former Newcastle and Norwich manager Hughton is keen to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window but is not close to making his first signing, despite the injury to Brown.

"It has made us think about things again and we will do that over these coming days," the 59-year-old said. "We need to make sure we don't have a void in there.

"Sometimes you will want to complement your squad in the fear that you might have injuries in the second half of the season that might change the dynamics of the group.

"At the moment we have got good numbers and have to work as hard as we can to keep players fit and make the decisions we need to make.

"It is not that we are not working, but there almost isn't anything that is close."