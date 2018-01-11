Cameron Brannagan: Oxford sign midfielder from Liverpool

Cameron Brannagan featured in the League One play-offs for Fleetwood last season

Oxford United have signed midfielder Cameron Brannagan from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, who made 14 appearances on loan at Fleetwood last season, joins the League One club on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

"As soon as I spoke with the manager about the move here, I was keen to get up here, get started and get playing," he told BBC Radio Oxford.

"Hopefully I can kick-on from here after the loan at Fleetwood."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.