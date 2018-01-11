Hartlepool United: Fans raise over £13,000 to help financially-troubled club

Hartlepool United are 17th in the National League and seven points off the relegation places

Football fans from around the world have raised over £13,000 in just 48 hours to help Hartlepool United try and avoid administration.

Pools were put up for sale in December and need between £125,000-150,000 to cover wages and running costs.

A crowdfunding page with a £200,000 target is now part of a social media campaign called #savepoolsday.

It is also trying to get local fans of other clubs to attend their home game against Wrexham on 20 January.

In a statement Hartlepool said they "whole-heartedly appreciate the way not only our own fans but fans from other clubs have rallied together" to help the club.

They added: "Everyone at the club has worked tirelessly to find a new owner in recent months and this hard work will continue.

"The current owner has provided significant funding to the club but unfortunately a change of ownership is required. We need as many genuine people as possible to join together to buy the club but if a consortium or a buyer cannot be found in the near future, administration is a very real prospect.

"In the meantime, thank you once again to all of you who have shown your true heart, your efforts have not gone unnoticed or unappreciated."

Hartlepool's 96-year stay in the Football League ended last season when they were relegated from League Two on the final day.

They are currently 17th in the National League.

Mike Lewis, who started the #savepoolsday hashtag told BBC Tees: "I thought a few people might help getting the word out there as well as trying to get fans in from Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Newcastle and afar, but it's exploded.

"The idea is to get fans to come to the game to get some much needed coppers into the pot and try and give us a bit more time to find a buyer or to negotiate a deal to save the club."

The campaign has drawn support from Middlesbrough supporters who are looking to repay the favour when Hartlepool loaned their Victoria Park ground in 1986 when Boro were in a financial crisis of their own.

"I want to say to the fans donating, especially in Middlesbrough, it is fantastic what they've done," Lewis continued.

"I've had good wishes from all over the world - France, Italy, Australia and even Canada. I've directed people to use the crowdfunding page because there's a lot of people who can't get to the game.

"There are people I work with who can't get to the game but will put a fiver or a pound in online so people can donate if they can't get there."