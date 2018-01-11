Scott Arfield: Burnley midfielder yet to agree deal, says Sean Dyche

Scott Arfield (left) has been linked to Saturday's opponents Crystal Palace, although he is set to miss that game with a knock

Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield has yet to agree a new contract with the club, manager Sean Dyche says.

The Canada international, 29, could leave on a free transfer at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Arfield has played 190 times for the Clarets since arriving in 2013 from Huddersfield.

"We have had talks with him and he has sat tight on an offer so we will keep an open mind and we will see what comes next," said Dyche.

"Scott knows where it all stands and he knows the club's situation. He's been a very, very good player for us and he continues to be.

"Every player has a right to decide what their thoughts are."