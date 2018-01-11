Connor Simpson: Preston North End sign Hartlepool striker

From the section

Hartlepool United are 17th in the National League table after 24 games

Championship side Preston North End have signed 17-year-old Hartlepool striker Connor Simpson for an undisclosed fee.

Simpson, who turns 18 on 24 January, has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 6ft 5in forward made his debut for cash-strapped Pools in April 2017 and has played a total nine first-team games, scoring one goal.

"He's certainly one for the future," Preston boss Alex Neil told the club website.

"I think he's got outstanding qualities - with his size and his stature and the fact that he's played men's football at such a young age."

Pools, who are 17th in the National League, were put up for sale in December and supporters are raising money to avert the threat of administration.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.