Ivan Toney: Scunthorpe United sign Newcastle United striker on loan

Ivan Toney helped Scunthorpe reach the League One play-offs last season

Scunthorpe United have signed Newcastle United striker Ivan Toney on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Wigan, scoring four goals in 24 league appearances before being recalled on Wednesday.

Toney scored six goals in 13 league games for the Iron during a loan spell last season.

He could feature for Graham Alexander's side in Saturday's League One trip to Portsmouth.

