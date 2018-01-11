Ryan Sessegnon: 'Fantastic' that Man Utd and Tottenham target will remain at Fulham

Ryan Sessegnon (right) is an England Under-19 international

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has welcomed news that Ryan Sessegnon will not be sold in January, amid interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.

Whites vice chairman Tony Khan told the Telegraph that the 17-year-old, who can play at left-back or on the wing, will remain at Craven Cottage this month.

"This is fantastic news for myself, the club, supporters, and for Ryan too," Jokanovic told BBC Radio London.

"He can be focused on his daily work and competing with Fulham."

He added: "We're probably going to start talking about a similar story in the summer, but now it's a safe situation for us."

Sessegnon joined Fulham at the age of eight and made his first-team debut for the west London side in August 2016.

He scored seven goals in 30 appearances for Fulham last season and is the club's top scorer this season, with his seven goals including a hat-trick at Sheffield United in November.

An England Under-19 international, Sessegnon signed his first professional deal last summer, committing to Fulham until June 2020.

"I don't have any problem with Ryan - he is a quiet man," Jokanovic, 49, added. "Ryan knows he will be an important player in the next 15 years.

"Now it's time for him to be focused and try to improve himself in this period that is immediately ahead of him and ahead of us."