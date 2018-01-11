Aberdeen: Stevie May & Niall McGinn set to be fit for Scottish Cup tie

Aberdeen's Stevie May has scored four goals this season, while Niall McGinn is poised for his first game since re-signing for the club

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says Stevie May and Niall McGinn will be fit to be involved in their Scottish Cup tie against St Mirren on 20 January.

The two players have been receiving treatment in Dubai, where the rest of the squad are doing warm-weather training during the winter break.

"Stevie and Niall have been doing work with the physios," McInnes told RedTV.

"Hopefully we'll get them integrated a bit more with the rest of the team over the week."

May has scored four goals and delivered five assists since signing for the Dons in the summer, while McGinn has returned for a second spell at Pittodrie six months after leaving on a free for Gwangju FC in South Korea.

Aberdeen arrived in Dubai on Tuesday for their training camp, and the first game after the break sees them host St Mirren in the Scottish Cup, by which time McInnes believes May and McGinn will be ready to take part.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hopes the winter training camp in Dubai will "fine-tune" his players

"Whether they're involved [in a friendly against Lokamotiv], I have my doubts, but they'll certainly be involved in the St Mirren game," the Aberdeen manager said.

"Hopefully we can fine-tune the players this week and be ready to go again when we get back to Aberdeen."

McInnes has already completed some transfer business this month, signing midfielder Chidi Nwakali on loan from Manchester City until the end of the season, while another midfielder, Greg Tansey, has joined Ross County on loan.

He believes a good working relationship with the English Premier League side will deliver long-term benefits.

"Chidi is a player we've looked at over the past couple of months," McInnes said.

Chidiebere Nwakali was last on loan at Sogndal in Norway and has now joined Aberdeen until the end of the season

"What we like about him is he's got real energy, but [is] also someone who can work the ball well, as you'd expect from someone from Manchester City.

"He'll fit in well because it's so important for him to try and be part of the Nigeria squad for the World Cup. There's an importance for him to play regularly and showcase himself.

"Manchester City and ourselves have got a decent relationship and we've always kept in open dialogue with them.

"They've got numerous players they need to get out playing football and while we have not been able to bring in anybody until now, we've always had that relationship with them.

"They see us as a good club for them to showcase their youngsters and give them that experience.