Alfie Mawson: Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal ready to resist bids for defender

Defender Alfie Mawson has been a Swansea City regular this season with 25 appearances

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal says he is under no pressure to sell prize asset Alfie Mawson.

Premier League rivals West Ham United and Watford have been linked with the England Under-21 centre-back.

"When I signed it was very clear we are trying to bring in players to improve the team and we will not sell the best players in January," Carvalhal said.

Swansea have already started new contract talks with Mawson, who joined for £5m from Barnsley in August 2016.

But although Carvalhal is determined to hold on to the defender, he is realistic that every player has their asking price.

"Guarantees can change all the time. If someone gives £50m or £150m or £260m of course its completely different... we never can say that will not happen," said the manager.

"But the fundamental idea is not to sell the players and try to improve the team.

"When I came to the club the idea was not to sell the best players. The message was very clear."

Carvalhal, who has taken charge for three games so far since being named the permanent replacement for Paul Clement, wants to add to his squad during January - though he has said he only has the funds to sign "sardines" rather than "lobsters".

But the Swans have had no joy yet in their fishing expedition, having been linked with Fulham's Ryan Fredericks and Porto striker Vincent Aboubakar.

Porto striker Vincent Aboubakar is one of Swansea's transfer targets in January

Carvalhal refused to discuss targets, but said: "The boat is on the sea. The fish haven't taken the bait yet."

Asked how close he was to netting a target, he said: "I am not on the boat."

But he is keen to add to his squad, which is rooted to the bottom of the Premier League.

"I think the most important thing is to target players to improve the dynamic and bring in the quality players to help these players who have been doing so well their attitude and commitment," he said.

"They need help from some colleagues with the quality to try to jump to another level."

Meanwhile, the Swans have injury doubts over Tammy Abraham and Renato Sanches for Saturday's Premier League game at Newcastle.

England striker Abraham and Portugal midfielder Sanches are doubtful with hip and hamstring injuries respectively.

Youngster Connor Roberts, who made his competitive Swans debut in the goalless FA Cup draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday, could make his Premier League debut at right-back.

Experienced Angel Rangel is ruled out with a calf injury and regular right-back Kyle Naughton serves the last game of his three-match ban.

Midfielders Leon Britton and Ki Sung Yeung have resumed training after injuries.