Kane Wilson: Exeter City re-sign West Bromwich Albion defender on loan

Kane Wilson has made one substitute appearance for West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Cup

Exeter City have re-signed teenage West Bromwich Albion defender Kane Wilson on loan until the end of the season.

The 17-year-old initially joined City on 31 August and has played eight times for the Devon club, scoring one goal.

"He's a very mature, positive chap but he's been out of his comfort zone for three or four months already," Exeter boss Paul Tisdale told BBC Sport.

"He's played a good number of games already in the first team and experience counts for so much."

Tisdale added: "Going through that process of learning, the trial and error and being involved in a different environment that's ultimately a business at a professional football club, I think he's undoubtedly learned from that."

Exeter are also hopeful of taking Wilson's Albion team-mate Kyle Edwards back to St James Park.

Edwards, 19, also joined City on the summer transfer deadline day and played 14 times.

"I believe we have that agreement with West Brom, but it's not just us and West Brom - the player has a say in it," said Tisdale.

"Hopefully we'll have the opportunity to have Kyle back and he'll play a bigger part in the second half of the season now that he's settled, got to know us and we've got to know him."

Tottenham striker Ryan Loft is on trial at the League Two club and played in a reserve game earlier this week.

