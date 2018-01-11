Paul Green: Crewe Alexandra sign Oldham Athletic midfielder on loan

Paul Green was in the Republic of Ireland squad at Euro 2012

League Two side Crewe have signed Oldham midfielder Paul Green on loan for the rest of the season.

The Republic of Ireland international, 34, has played only nine times for the Latics this season after being a regular starter in 2016-17.

Green played for Doncaster and Leeds earlier in his career.

"Oldham were a bit reluctant to let me go, but I need to be playing regular games and when Crewe came in, it was a chance I had to take," he said.

