Offrande Zanzala: Accrington Stanley sign Derby County forward on loan
Accrington Stanley have signed forward Offrande Zanzala from Championship side Derby County on loan until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old previously had a loan spell at Stevenage in 2016, as well as with Chester earlier in 2017-18.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity and I'm looking to grab it with both hands," he told the club's website.
"I'm a player with lots of aggression, I'm strong, direct, powerful, I get on the ball, dribble and pose a threat."
