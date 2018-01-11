Offrande Zanzala: Accrington Stanley sign Derby County forward on loan

Offrande Zanzala made four National League appearances for Chester on loan this season

Accrington Stanley have signed forward Offrande Zanzala from Championship side Derby County on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old previously had a loan spell at Stevenage in 2016, as well as with Chester earlier in 2017-18.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity and I'm looking to grab it with both hands," he told the club's website.

"I'm a player with lots of aggression, I'm strong, direct, powerful, I get on the ball, dribble and pose a threat."

