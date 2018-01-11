FA Cup: Yeovil v Man Utd fourth-round tie live on BBC One
Manchester United's FA Cup fourth-round trip to Yeovil Town will be broadcast live on BBC One on Friday, 26 January.
Jose Mourinho's side - 12-time winners - travel to the League Two club's Huish Park for a 19:55 GMT kick-off.
Manchester City's match at Cardiff City or Mansfield Town will also be on BBC One on Sunday, 28 January - a 16:00 kick-off.
Championship side Cardiff and League Two club Mansfield play their third-round replay on Tuesday.
They drew 0-0 in Cardiff in their first meeting.
Manchester United beat Derby of the Championship 2-0 in their third-round match, while Yeovil - the lowest-ranked side left in the competition - beat League One side Bradford City 2-0.
Manchester City defeated Premier League rivals Burnley 4-1.
Ties selected for live TV broadcast in the UK:
Friday, 26 January
Yeovil Town v Manchester United (19:55) - BBC One
Saturday, 27 January
Peterborough United v Fleetwood Town or Leicester City (12:30) - BT Sport 2
Newport County v Tottenham Hotspur (17:30) - BT Sport 2
Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (19:45) - BT Sport 2
Sunday, 28 January
Norwich City or Chelsea v Newcastle United (13:30) - BT Sport 2
Cardiff City or Mansfield Town v Manchester City (16:00) - BBC One