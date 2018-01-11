Irish Premiership: Fans to get free admission to re-arranged abandoned games

This net at Solitude feels the force of Storm Eleanor as it rolled into Belfast

Supporters will be given free admission into the re-arranged Premiership games from the abandoned 2 January fixtures.

Cliftonville v Ballymena will take place on 6 February with Glentoran v Warrenpoint on 27 February.

A date for Glentoran v Warrenpoint has yet to be confirmed while referees and officials will also waive their match fees for those three games.

Coleraine's match against Linfield will be on 30 January while Carrick Rangers will face Dungannon on 27 February.

The 2 January games had to be abandoned as Storm Eleanor hit Northern Ireland while the matches at Coleraine and Dungannon were postponed on New Year's Day because of waterlogged pitches.

Rescheduled Danske Bank Premiership fixtures - all 19:45 GMT

Tuesday 6 February

Tuesday, 30 January Coleraine v Linfeld

Tuesday 6 February Cliftonville v Ballymena United

Tuesday 27 February Carrick Rangers v Dungannon Glentoran v Warrenpoint Town