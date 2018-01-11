Arsenal's Jack Wilshere expects to be back 'in days' after Carabao Cup injury

Wilshere is out of contract at Arsenal in the summer

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere says he is expecting to be "back in a couple of days" after he was injured in Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie at Chelsea.

Wilshere appeared to twist his ankle when stretching to block an attempted pass from Danny Drinkwater.

Following the game, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger cast doubt on his fitness for their game at Bournemouth.

"For Sunday I think he will be short, but I do not know how long he will be out," said Wenger.

Wilshere, 26, who was Arsenal's captain at Stamford Bridge after starting seven of his side's past nine games, tweeted: "Thanks for all the messages and support after last night. Good news is I should be back in a couple of days."