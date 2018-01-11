Jason Taylor: AFC Fylde midfielder extends contract with National League club

Jason Taylor joined Fylde in October from Eastleigh

Midfielder Jason Taylor will remain with National League club AFC Fylde for the remainder of the season.

The 30-year-old has made 12 appearances for the Coasters since joining from Eastleigh in October initially on a three-month deal.

"If we keep within touching distance of the play-offs, we have a great chance of breaking in," said Taylor.

"The league is wide open and this month presents a big opportunity to keep pace with the teams at the top."

Fylde are 11th in the National League, six points below the play-off spots.