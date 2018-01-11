BBC Sport - Pat Nevin analysis: Why have Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling become scoring sensations?
Why have Salah & Sterling become scoring sensations?
- From the section Premier League
BBC football expert Pat Nevin explains why Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, both nominally wide players, are so prolific in front of goal this season, with the two players meeting at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.
Watch highlights of Liverpool v Manchester City on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday at 2230 GMT on BBC One.