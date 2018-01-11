Michael Folivi: Watford striker joins Boreham Wood on loan
National League side Boreham Wood have signed striker Michael Folivi from Premier League Watford on loan until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old has only made one first-team appearance for the Hornets, as a substitute in the 2-0 defeat by Stoke in January 2017.
"Watford thought that it was best for me to get out and play first-team football," he told Wood's website.
"Speaking to the gaffer, I thought this was the best option. It's what I need."
