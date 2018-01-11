Michael Folivi: Watford striker joins Boreham Wood on loan

Watford's Michael Folivi also spent time on loan with Coventry in the 2016-17 season, but only made one appearance

National League side Boreham Wood have signed striker Michael Folivi from Premier League Watford on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has only made one first-team appearance for the Hornets, as a substitute in the 2-0 defeat by Stoke in January 2017.

"Watford thought that it was best for me to get out and play first-team football," he told Wood's website.

"Speaking to the gaffer, I thought this was the best option. It's what I need."

