Steven Naismith: Hearts make enquiry about Scotland & Norwich forward

Steven Naismith has not featured for the Canaries since August

Hearts manager Craig Levein has contacted Norwich City about the prospect of taking Scotland striker Steven Naismith to Tynecastle.

Naismith, 31, still has 18 months left on his deal with the Championship club but has been told he can leave.

He has not spoken to Hearts but is expected to make a decision about his future over the coming days.

Any move in January is expected to be a loan deal with a decision on his long-term future likely this summer.

Naismith, who has won 45 Scotland caps, has also been linked with moves to his first two clubs, Kilmarnock and Rangers, while a number of Championship clubs in England are also interested in the former Everton striker.

He has only played three times for Norwich this season, after suffering an ankle injury earlier in the campaign, but is now fully fit.

Hearts will be missing striker Kyle Lafferty for their Scottish Cup tie with Hibernian on 21 January after failing to overturn his two-game ban.