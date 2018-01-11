Philippe Coutinho's Liverpool exit 'shouldn't affect' Reds - Oxlade-Chamberlain

Media playback is not supported on this device Philippe Coutinho: Five of his best Liverpool goals as he joins Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho's departure will not affect Liverpool at all, according to midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Coutinho, who scored 54 goals in 201 games at Liverpool, left Anfield for Barcelona in a £142m deal last week.

"When Phil wasn't in the team, we still played great football and we have still amazing players who can score goals," said Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"I have every faith in the boys that we just move on now. I don't think it should affect us at all."

The England international added: "I haven't really even thought about Phil leaving.

"When a big player leaves, a big player leaves. You're at a big club like Liverpool, another big player will come in the future."

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has only started seven Premier League games since his summer move from Arsenal, may get more chances in the team with Coutinho gone.

"Of course it's an opportunity for me, just as it is for all the rest of the boys who want to play there," he said.