Derby County v Bristol City

Derby County midfielder Joe Ledley celebrates scoring against Brentford
Joe Ledley scored his only Derby goal in 15 appearances on his debut against Brentford in September
Derby County striker Cameron Jerome may make his debut after joining from fellow Championship club Norwich City.

Midfielders Bradley Johnson and Joe Ledley have back injuries, but Ledley has returned to training and may play.

Bristol City could be without captain Bailey Wright, who had a scan on a knee problem earlier in the week.

If he is unavailable Korey Smith might have to move to right-back, after Zak Vyner joined Plymouth on loan, while striker Famara Diedhiou could be back.

Lee Johnson's City scored four second-half goals when they came from behind to beat Gary Rowett's Derby 4-1 at Ashton Gate in September - the Robins' biggest league win of the season.

But the Carabao Cup semi-finalists, who host Manchester City in Tuesday's second leg, are on a run of three successive Championship defeats, having recorded just three losses in their first 24 games of the season.

Derby County manager Gary Rowett told BBC Radio Derby:

"We wanted to add a more physical profile striker at the top end of the pitch. Cameron is quick, strong and a real handful for defenders when he's on form. He will be really motivated and he knows what it takes to get out of this league.

"I don't expect anything other than a top Bristol City performance. They are a really good side and they have been one of the best sides in the division this year.

"They have loads of energy, are a really young side and we will be very aware of what they are good at, but we are home, are in very good form and our focus is always on us."

Match facts

  • Derby have won 11 of their past 14 home league matches against Bristol City.
  • The Robins' 4-1 win over Derby in the reverse fixture was their biggest league win over the Rams since a 3-0 victory in February 1985.
  • The Rams have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last 11 Championship matches, conceding just three goals.
  • Gary Rowett has won both his home Championship meetings against Bristol City - both with Birmingham City, in 2015-16 and 2016-17.
  • Bristol City's Bobby Reid has been directly involved in four goals in his past six appearances in all competitions (three goals, one assist), including a goal at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

